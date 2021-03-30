Gong Yoo And Park Bo Gum’s Upcoming Film “Seobok” Unveils Character Posters For Main Cast

Upcoming sci-fi movie “Seobok” has launched new character posters for the principle solid.

“Seobok” is a sci-fi movie a few former intelligence agent named Ki Heon (performed by Gong Yoo) who, for the ultimate mission of his life, is tasked with guaranteeing the secure transportation of mankind’s first human clone. Park Bo Gum will star because the titular clone Seobok, who’s the goal of many forces searching for to steal the clone for themselves.

In his character poster, Gong Yoo utterly immerses into his function as Ki Heon. His eyes are sharp with willpower but full of passionate heat as he goals a gun at somebody, and the quote states, “I’ll go together with Seobok.”

Search engine optimization Bok stands within the lab with an unreadable expression on his face, and his poster reads, “I don’t have anyplace to go.”

Jo Woo Jin takes the function of Director Ahn, an clever agent who needs to cover Seobok’s existence. His character poster reads, “If that is revealed to the general public, the whole lot shall be over.” This hints that he’ll go to the ends of the earth to bury this secret perpetually.

Lead researcher Im Se Eun (Jang Younger Nam) is the one who created Seobok. She was capable of intently observe his delivery and development. She tells Ki Heon, who tries to earn one other probability at life via the clone, “Individuals have a number of concern, don’t they? They’ve a number of greed too.”

Final however not least, Park Byung Eun poses as Shin Hak Seon, the CEO of Seoin Group and the proprietor of Seobok. His eyes are chilly and goal, and the quote on his poster states, “Seobok is an immortal being.”

“Seobok” shall be launched on April 15 through the Korean streaming platform TVing and film theaters in Korea.

