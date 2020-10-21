Gong Yoo And Park Bo Gum’s Upcoming Sci-Fi Film Confirms December Premiere With New Posters

Gong Yoo and Park Bo Gum’s new sci-fi movie “Search engine optimization Bok” (literal title) might be premiering this 12 months!

“Search engine optimization Bok,” which started filming final 12 months in Could, is about Ki Heon (performed by Gong Yoo), a former intelligence agent who comes throughout mankind’s first human clone Search engine optimization Bok (performed by Park Bo Gum) and turns into caught up in harmful incidents involving a number of forces who’re on the hunt to own the clone.

The movie’s first poster exhibits Ki Heon at midnight, experiencing difficult feelings. The textual content reads, “He lives within the current,” hinting at how Ki Heon’s encounter with Search engine optimization Bok might be “the final mission of his life.”

In the meantime, Search engine optimization Bok is alleged to “dwell eternally” as “somebody who by no means dies,” and his silhouette creates a way of thriller. The posters increase questions on how Ki Heon and Search engine optimization Bok will work together as full opposites.

Jo Woo Jin may also star within the movie as Chief Ahn, the pinnacle of the Korean intelligence bureau who makes an attempt to cover Search engine optimization Bok’s existence from the general public.

“Search engine optimization Bok” premieres in December.

