Gong Yoo And Swings Top Weekly Buzzworthy Non-Drama Cast Members Ranking

Gong Yoo takes No. 1 on the weekly listing of most buzzworthy non-drama solid members!

On the rating for the week of November 23 to 29, as compiled by Good Knowledge Company, Gong Yoo grabs the highest spot after his look on “You Quiz on the Block” on November 25.

Swings, who seems on Mnet’s “Present Me the Cash 9,” rises 10 ranks to take No. 2 on the chart. Yoo Jae Suk maintains No. 3 whereas starring on the MBC present “How Do You Play?”

The highest 10 buzzworthy non-drama TV present solid members for the fourth week of November are:

1. Gong Yoo (“You Quiz on the Block”)

2. Swings (“Present Me the Cash 9”)

3. Yoo Jae Suk (“How Do You Play?”)

4. Mirani (“Present Me the Cash 9”)

5. Kim Seon Ho (KBS2’s “2 Days & 1 Night time 4“)

6. Lee Moo Jin (JTBC’s “Sing Once more”)

7. MUSHVENOM (“Present Me the Cash 9”)

8. Ham So Gained (TV Chosun’s “Style of Spouse”)

9. Youme (“Sing Once more”)

10. Henry (MBC’s “Dwelling Alone” (“I Stay Alone”))

In the meantime, “Present Me the Cash 9” takes No. 1 on the listing of buzzworthy non-drama tv exhibits for the fifth consecutive week.

The highest 10 buzzworthy non-drama TV present solid members for the fourth week of November are:

1. “Present Me the Cash 9” – 14.14 p.c

2. “Sing Once more” – 5.23 p.c

3. “You Quiz on the Block” – 3.59 p.c

4. MBC’s “The King of Masks Singer” – 2.87 p.c

5. SBS’s “Working Man” – 2.85 p.c

6. tvN’s “Wonderful Saturday” – 2.85 p.c

7. “2 Days & 1 Night time 4” – 2.36 p.c

8. SBS’s “Unanswered Questions” – 2.17 p.c

9. “Dwelling Alone” – 1.94 p.c

10. JTBC’s “Ask Us Something” – 1.8 p.c

The rankings are compiled from analyzing information articles, weblog posts, on-line communities, movies, and social media posts about 189 non-drama TV exhibits which can be at present on air or set to air quickly.

Watch “How Do You Play?” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)