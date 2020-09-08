Gong Yoo, Bae Doona, And Lee Joon Confirm For Upcoming Series Produced By Jung Woo Sung

Gong Yoo, Bae Doona, and Lee Joon have formally confirmed for the Netflix Authentic collection “The Sea of Silence,” to be produced by Jung Woo Sung.

“The Sea of Silence” will probably be a sci-fi horror thriller that’s set sooner or later, the place desertification has left the earth with meals and water shortages. A particular group is tasked with retrieving mysterious samples from an deserted analysis station on the moon.

Bae Doona will probably be taking part in Dr. Track Ji Ahn, an astrobiologist who joins a group working to find the key behind an accident that befell at the analysis station.

Gong Yoo will probably be taking part in Han Yoon Jae, a group chief who takes on a crucial mission of retrieving samples from the analysis station. He places the protection of his group members above all else and isn’t afraid to make private sacrifices. As a result of his mission values the samples greater than the accident that occurred prior to now, he continuously butts heads with Track Ji Ahn.

In the meantime, Lee Joon will probably be taking over the position of a gifted engineer named Ryu Tae Seok. An elite worker of the Ministry of Nationwide Protection, he decides to volunteer for a harmful mission to see some motion exterior of the stuffy constructing he works in.

The story is an enlargement on the quick movie of the identical identify by director Choi Hold Yong, who may even be helming the Netflix collection. Penning the script will probably be author Park Eun Gyo of the movie “Mom.”

