Gong Yoo Discusses His Film “Seobok,” What His Co-Star Park Bo Gum Is Like, And More

Gong Yoo lately sat down for an interview to speak about his most up-to-date film “Seobok.”

“Seobok” is a sci-fi movie a couple of former intelligence agent named Ki Heon (Gong Yoo) who, for the ultimate mission of his life, is tasked with guaranteeing the secure transportation of mankind’s first human clone. Park Bo Gum stars because the titular clone Seobok, the goal of many forces looking for to steal the clone for themselves.

As a movie that revolves across the topic of clones and offers with the subject of life and loss of life, “Seobok” wouldn’t have been straightforward to movie. Gong Yoo commented, “‘Seobok’ is a film that makes me assume and surprise about an issue, and it makes me wish to take part in that drawback.”

He described “Seobok” as a “homework” and defined, “I refused the supply to star within the movie as soon as. I deeply considered it and determined, ‘It’s too large of a narrative for me to painting.’ However I used to be contacted about it as soon as once more, after which I met with director Lee Yong Joo to listen to the small print.”

Gong Yoo additionally talked about his bromance together with his co-star Park Bo Gum. Park Bo Gum is presently serving within the army, so Gong Yoo is selling the film with out him.

Gong Yoo commented, “Park Bo Gum is a really sincere and upright particular person. He’s so upright that it made me assume he won’t be enjoyable.” Then he added, “On this film, Park Bo Gum’s eyes are very in contrast to him, they usually’re one thing he hasn’t confirmed earlier than. I believe ‘Seobok’ will assist develop the spectrum of recent initiatives and characters he’ll take after he comes again from the military.”

Gong Yoo continued to speak about Park Bo Gum, saying, “Park Bo Gum is somebody who doesn’t reveal his difficulties. He’s not the kind of one who complains when issues get arduous. I knew how he felt too. So I advised him to precise every part and vent.”

Then the actor talked about receiving an surprising telephone name from Park Bo Gum. He shared, “He was so glad that our film was being launched and that we have been holding press convention. He mentioned he was nervous too. I believe I’d’ve been much less nervous if he had been there with me. It’s lonely being alone. I believed, ‘He’s watching every part from the military.’”

Gong Yoo admitted he didn’t know he would work with Park Bo Gum, saying, “That is the primary time I’ve achieved a film alone with a male junior actor. Though I’ve labored with many senior actors earlier than, it’s my first time main a film with a male junior actor. Folks like our teamwork, so I hope we’ll have the ability to entertain the viewers a bit.”

Subsequent, Gong Yoo talked about swearing within the movie. He defined, “It’s just about my first time swearing in a undertaking. I did barely any initiatives with swearing in them. I believed, ‘I solely performed the good man that didn’t swimsuit me,’ and it was refreshing. It was good to curse freely. Folks are inclined to curse in emergencies, so it felt refreshing as a result of it felt like these restrictions have been being lifted. I wished to swear extra.”

That is Gong Yoo’s twentieth 12 months performing, and regarding that, he mentioned, “I don’t depend what number of years I labored. I came upon it’s been 20 years since my debut by means of my followers and viewers.”

Then he added, “I don’t really feel bodily the identical as earlier than. However I’ll proceed to train arduous and handle my bodily power. Folks round me inform me to handle [my appearance] with laser, however I gained’t try this. They nag me to do it upfront. I believe they’re anxious that I’ll ‘disappear’ [from the industry] in a second. However so long as my joints enable me to, I’ll maintain my physique wholesome by preserving match.”

The actor shared, “I take loads of nutritional vitamins. I take 13 of them. I don’t take 13 totally different sorts of nutritional vitamins, however 5 of them are the identical.” Then laughing, he commented, “Even when I don’t take nutritional vitamins, I’m nonetheless wholesome and younger. So my followers don’t have to fret about me.”

Gong Yoo revealed he isn’t the sort to look again on his previous and mentioned, “I really feel the preciousness of the time on condition that day, and I believe that I ought to do my greatest with out remorse in it.”

“Seobok” was presupposed to premiere in December, however was pushed again resulting from a rise in COVID-19 instances in Korea. It’s going to now premiere on April 15 concurrently in theaters and in CJ ENM’s OTT (over-the-top) streaming platform TVing.

