Gong Yoo, Jo Woo Jin, And Jang Young Nam Talk About Their New Film “Seobok,” Working With Park Bo Gum, And More

On April 12, the brand new movie “Seobok” held a screening and press convention with director Lee Yong Joo and forged members Gong Yoo, Jo Woo Jin, and Jang Young Nam. Star Park Bo Gum was not in attendance as he enlisted within the navy final August.

“Seobok” is a sci-fi movie a couple of former intelligence agent named Ki Heon (Gong Yoo) who, for the ultimate mission of his life, is tasked with guaranteeing the protected transportation of mankind’s first human clone. Park Bo Gum stars because the titular clone Seobok, the goal of many forces looking for to steal the clone for themselves. Jo Woo Jin co-stars as Division Head Ahn, an intelligence agent who’s attempting to cover the existence of the clone, and Jang Young Nam co-stars as Im Se Eun, the researcher who watched over the delivery and progress of the clone.

That is Lee Yong Joo’s first directorial undertaking because the 2012 hit movie “Structure 101,” and his first time trying one thing on this style. He mentioned, “It took me a very long time to resolve on my subsequent undertaking after ‘Structure 101.’ It’s not that ‘Seobok’ took longer due to some particular points. It simply took me a very long time to put in writing the script. I additionally ready for a Chinese language movie on the similar time, however that fell by way of, so it ended up taking longer. I’m attempting to arrange for my subsequent initiatives extra rapidly now.”

Requested why he had chosen the sci-fi style for his new undertaking, he mentioned, “I believe that ‘style’ is simply the ‘pores and skin’ of a narrative. As I expanded on the tales that I labored on, I got here throughout the sci-fi style. I didn’t select it particularly. I actually wrote the script over the previous 9 years. I believed lots concerning the worry of dying. There have been some private incidents concerned, and I actually wished to put in writing this story. As a result of I had this compulsion, it ended up taking longer.”

He went on, “Seobok was made due to our want for everlasting life. Companies need his energy, however from Ki Heon’s perspective, he’s afraid of dying. Society was afraid of stem cells. Seobok stands on the edge between worry and greed. I used to be apprehensive that the film would turn out to be an excessive amount of just like the superhero motion pictures in Marvel and in Hollywood. Tales about clones normally present up in movies like that. The clone has to consider their place on the earth and overcome difficulties to achieve the ending. However my film is from the human Ki Heon’s perspective as he appears to be like at Seobok. He faces dying, embraces wild hopes, and learns to belief earlier than he’s lastly saved by Seobok. I wished him to stroll the identical path as clones. That’s what units my movie aside from the others.”

Gong Yoo mentioned, “My character’s first look within the movie received edited lots. I wished to point out an unhealthy picture for the viewers’s first impression of him, to drive residence the picture of a personality in ache. However a number of it received edited out. Scenes like throwing up in the bathroom had been actually exhausting on my throat, but it surely all received lower to simplify the story. I’m not complaining that it was edited, however I considered it once I was requested to share some humorous tales from set.”

Lee Yong Joo commented, “We received suggestions from individuals saying they thought it was as a result of he drank an excessive amount of, so we lower it out.”

Gong Yoo mentioned, “Reasonably than attempting to play a brand new character with each undertaking, I need to attempt one thing that’s somewhat completely different. I attempt to choose initiatives that I’d usually keep away from as a result of they’re troublesome. If it seems new and contemporary to the viewers, then that’s a bonus, however that’s as much as the viewers to resolve. Via this undertaking, I believed lots about whether or not I’m dwelling a ‘good life.’ Proper now, I believe it’s extra vital ‘how’ we stay quite than ‘how lengthy’ we stay. I believe that ‘Seobok’ had an affect on that.”

Jang Young Nam mentioned, “I had a number of scenes with Park Bo Gum. All of the scenes the place I needed to look into his eyes had been unhappy. The final scene was so unhappy that my coronary heart damage and I cried whereas watching the film. It was so unhappy.” She added, “Park Bo Gum was very considerate about my baby on set. I nonetheless do not forget that vividly.”

Jo Woo Jin mentioned, “I believe that this character is completely different from different villains due to his ‘worry.’ His strongest feelings are worry of dying and worry of humanity’s break. I’ve performed a number of characters who torment different characters, however this one conceals a number of the worry that drives him ahead. He’s very afraid, which makes his greed stand out much more.”

“Seobok” was presupposed to premiere in December, however was pushed again attributable to a rise in COVID-19 circumstances in Korea. It should now premiere on April 15 concurrently in theaters and in CJ ENM’s OTT (over-the-top) streaming platform TVing.

