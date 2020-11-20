Gong Yoo Picks His Favorite Role And Talks About Where He Thinks His “Espresso Prince” Character Ended Up

On November 19, Gong Yoo sat down for an interview with Jaejae on SBS’s YouTube present “MMTG.”

Throughout the present, Gong Yoo talked in regards to the previous characters he had performed. About the hit drama “Espresso Prince,” he mentioned, “I feel Han Kyul [his character] and Eun Kyung [Yoon Eun Hye‘s charcter] have had three youngsters by now. That’s simply how I really feel. I don’t assume they’re nonetheless on the café. I feel they’ve moved to the suburbs and are taking part in with their youngsters in a home with a yard.”

Gong Yoo then performed a sport to resolve which of his characters was his favourite. He first picked between Choi Han Kyul in “Espresso Prince” and Gi Joon in “Discovering Mr. Future.” He mentioned, “Gi Joon is charming, however he can’t win in opposition to Choi Han Kyul.”

He then picked between Kang In Ho in “Silenced” and Seok Woo in “Prepare to Busan.” He mentioned, “This one’s a bit laborious. I’ll go together with Kang In Ho. However this doesn’t imply I’m throwing Seok Woo away.” Selecting between Kim Shin in “Goblin” and Jung Dae Hyun in “Kim Ji Younger, Born 1982,” he mentioned, “Kim Shin is simply too robust. I’ll go together with him.”

Within the finals, Gong Yoo needed to decide between Choi Han Kyul and Kim Shin. He ended up selecting his “Goblin” character and mentioned, “I feel that Kim Shin is the advanced and extra mature type of Choi Han Kyul. Kim Shin is a personality with a whole lot of ache. Amongst my characters, he’s the one with essentially the most painful previous.”

Gong Yoo is at present gearing up for the premiere of his sci-fi movie “Seobok,” co-starring Park Bo Gum.

