Gong Yoo Responds To BLACKPINK’s Lisa Describing Him As Her Ideal Type

Gong Yoo expressed his gratitude after BLACKPINK member Lisa spoke about being an enormous fan of him!

The actor was interviewed alongside along with his “Seobok” co-stars Jang Younger Nam and Jo Woo Jin for the November 6 episode of “Leisure Weekly Stay.”

The movie additionally stars Park Bo Gum, who lately enlisted for his obligatory army service. In the course of the interview, the reporter additionally talked about how Gong Yoo spoken about Park Bo Gum on the film’s press convention.

Gong Yoo replied, “He’s a clever one who all the time adapts properly to no matter state of affairs he’s in, so since he’s gone to the army after simply being so busy working for a very long time, I hope he’ll really feel relaxed mentally there.”

The interviewer additionally mentioned to Gong Yoo, “When feminine stars are requested who their ‘preferrred sort’ is, they usually say Gong Yoo.” Gong Yoo joked, “When the digital camera’s off, please give me a listing.”

The actor was requested about how BLACKPINK’s Lisa had described him as her preferrred sort lately. Lisa talked about how she’s an enormous fan of the star on the group’s current look on “Ask Us Something” and in addition talked about her love for his drama “Goblin.”

Gong Yoo responded, “I noticed that in an article. She requested an autograph so I handed one alongside.” He commented that BLACKPINK has a global fandom and is doing wonderful work and mentioned, “I despatched a message of assist together with it.”

He added, “I’m grateful that she watches my work with such affection.”

