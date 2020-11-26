Gong Yoo Talks About His True Persona, Friendship With Lee Dong Wook, And More

On the November 25 broadcast of tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block,” Gong Yoo made a visitor look and talked about his true self, his “Goblin” co-star Lee Dong Wook, and extra!

Whereas the hosts have been catching up with the star, Jo Se Ho requested, “What’s it wish to stay as Gong Yoo?” The actor responded, “I’ve by no means thought of that.” He then shared that he’s merely dwelling a traditional life and added, “There’s a sure picture and fantasy that my previous roles and tasks have created for me, however as Gong Ji Chul [Gong Yoo’s birth name] and never Gong Yoo, I’m simply regular. Nothing stands out.”

Requested about his true character, Gong Yoo mentioned, “I’m extra absentminded than individuals assume, and I’m not very affectionate as a result of it makes me cringe.” He went on to check himself to his “Espresso Prince” character, saying, “Choi Han Gyul was candy to his household. My mom instructed me to be extra like that in actual life.”

The actor additionally talked about that he’s not the kind of particular person girls want. He defined, “I don’t are typically daring or brave in terms of love. If something, I can solely confess my emotions if I change into considered one of my characters as a result of it’s comfy pondering that it’s not really me. However being the true Gong Ji Chul is tough.”

He continued, “That’s why I take pleasure in performing. I get to change into a personality who’s not me and do every thing that I couldn’t do as a result of I used to be too shy or embarrassed in actual life. There’s a way of satisfaction that comes with that.”

Later within the episode, the hosts talked about that they’ve heard from somebody that Gong Yoo will get upset simply. Gong Yoo suspected that this “somebody” was his “Goblin” co-star Lee Dong Wook. He then introduced up the espresso and snack truck that Lee Dong Wook despatched to the recording location of “You Quiz on the Block.”

“Why did he ship that?” Gong Yoo joked. “He’s a intelligent one.” Gong Yoo then mentioned, “He’s killing three birds with one stone,” describing how Lee Dong Wook is attempting to win over Gong Yoo and the 2 hosts.

Gong Yoo went on to explain Lee Dong Wook as sly. “He’s like an precise fox,” Gong Yoo mentioned, referring to Lee Dong Wook’s present position as a gumiho (legendary nine-tailed fox) in “Story of the 9-Tailed.”

The actor additionally shared, “I don’t get upset simply. As a substitute, I’d say that others usually get upset due to me.” In response, Yoo Jae Suk joked, “Seeing that you’ve rather a lot to say about this, it appears to be like such as you’re really upset.”

Watch Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook in “Goblin” right here!

Watch Now

Additionally take a look at Lee Dong Wook in “Story of the 9-Tailed” under:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2) (3)