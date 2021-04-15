Gong Yoo Talks About The Difficulties Of Getting Out Of Character And His Approach As An Actor

The upcoming Could subject of Elle Korea stars Gong Yoo on the quilt!

Within the interview following his photograph shoot, Gong Yoo shared, “I just lately wrapped up filming for the Netflix Unique collection ‘The Silent Sea.’ Usually, even after one or two weeks have handed after filming has ended, I nonetheless can’t imagine it. I’m nonetheless within the means of getting out of my character.”

As Gong Yoo has portrayed all kinds of roles over the course of his profession, he was requested whether or not each undertaking had an affect on his private life. Gong Yoo responded, “Within the perspective of the viewers, the films that make me suppose are probably the most treasured. I need to naturally be projected onto the movie or function.”

He continued, “From there, making use of my tendencies and feelings is what I imagine is probably the most pure manner for actors to inform a narrative.”

On April 15, Gong Yoo’s movie “Seobok” hit theatres and “The Silent Sea” will premiere later this 12 months. You may try Gong Yoo’s full photograph shoot and interview with Elle Korea of their Could subject.

Watch Gong Yoo in “Practice to Busan” under!

