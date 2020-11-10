Gong Yoo To Guest On Yoo Jae Suk’s “You Quiz On The Block”

Gong Yoo might be assembly Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho on tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block”!

On November 10, OSEN reported that Gong Yoo can be showing as a visitor on “You Quiz on the Block.” Beforehand, the present had garnered consideration for that includes actors who don’t seem on selection exhibits usually akin to Jung Woo Sung and Shin Min Ah.

Following stories, a supply from “You Quiz on the Block” revealed, “It’s true Gong Yoo might be showing on the present. The filming date has but to be determined, and the published date can also be undecided. Solely Gong Yoo might be showing on the present with out every other actors.”

At present, Gong Yoo is gearing up for his upcoming movie “Search engine optimization Bok” with Park Bo Gum, Jang Younger Nam, and Jo Woo Jin. Check out the trailer for “Search engine optimization Bok” right here!

