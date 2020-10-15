Goo Hara’s Ex-Boyfriend Choi Jong Bum Receives Finalized Prison Sentence From Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of South Korea has made its ultimate resolution on Choi Jong Bum’s case involving Goo Hara.

In September 2018, Goo Hara and her ex-boyfriend Choi Jong Bum bought right into a bodily altercation. Choi Jong Bum initially reported to the police that Goo Hara had assaulted him, and Goo Hara countered by reporting that Choi Jong Bum had blackmailed her with a intercourse tape and threatened to finish her profession. Each had been ultimately forwarded to the prosecution on separate prices, however Goo Hara acquired a suspension of indictment whereas Choi Jong Bum’s case went to trial.

In 2019, Choi Jong Bum was charged by prosecutors with violating the Act on Particular Circumstances In regards to the Punishment of Sexual Crimes (filming physique components with out consent), assault inflicting bodily hurt, intimidation (blackmail), coercion, and destruction and injury of property. In his first trial in August 2019, he acquired a jail sentence of 1 yr and 6 months, suspended for 3 years of probation—a ruling that each the defendant and the prosecution appealed.

Throughout his attraction trial in Might of this yr, Choi Jong Bum pled responsible to all prices besides the one concerning nonconsensual filming, and the courtroom sentenced him to at least one yr in jail with no suspension. Goo Hara’s household selected to attraction the brand new ruling, which introduced the case to the Supreme Court.

On October 15, it was revealed that the Supreme Court had chosen to uphold Choi Jong Bum’s jail sentence of 1 yr. As in Choi Jong Bum’s first two trials, the courtroom discovered him responsible of all different prices, however not responsible of filming physique components with out consent, stating that it couldn’t be confirmed past an inexpensive doubt that filming had taken place with out Goo Hara’s permission.

In line with the ruling from his attraction trial In Might, Choi Jong Bum’s finalized sentence is one yr in jail.

Supply (1)

Prime Left Picture Credit score: Xportsnews