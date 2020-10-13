Goo Hara’s Safe Reported Stolen From Her Home

Throughout a housebreaking in January, a protected was stolen from the home of late star Goo Hara.

On October 12, Dispatch reported on the housebreaking and launched CCTV footage of an unidentified wrongdoer climbing over the wall of Goo Hara’s home. The outlet said that there gave the impression to be one or two trespassers who might presumably be acquainted along with her.

Goo Hara’s acquaintance “Okay” stated, “I seen that the protected had gone lacking again in April. I checked the CCTV footage collectively along with her brother Goo Ho In and noticed that there was a clip through which the lens had been lined with leaves. I feel it was an try and obscure their id.” “Okay” additionally famous that they’d modified the password to the home after Goo Hara’s passing. “Goo Ho In and I are the one ones who know the password,” they stated. “The particular person appeared to press the keys for the previous password.”

One launched video exhibits the wrongdoer fastidiously scaling the wall exterior the home, whereas in one other video the wrongdoer creeps throughout the garden exterior the home and makes an attempt to open the entrance door. When the door doesn’t open, the wrongdoer friends inside the home earlier than heading again towards the route of the wall.

After evaluating the peak of the wrongdoer with the encompassing buildings, their peak is estimated to be round 175 centimeters (5 toes 9 inches). An analyst has stated that the wrongdoer in each movies seems to be the identical particular person.

Based mostly on elements resembling how the perpetrator climbed over the wall, how they appeared to know the earlier home password, and the way they knew the precise location of the protected, “Okay” and Goo Ho In imagine that the theft was dedicated by somebody who knew Goo Hara personally.

Goo Ho In remarked, “It is a one who is aware of the format of the home effectively. Somebody who’s coming to the home for the primary time wouldn’t know issues resembling how the related door isn’t locked.” As well as, “Okay” stated, “The door within the dressing room [in which the safe is located] isn’t locked. That is the work of somebody who is aware of of this truth.”

Goo Ho In’s lawyer defined, “Though the case was reported to the police in Could, the progress of the investigation is stalled because of the lack of expertise concerning the suspect. Moreover, the contents of the protected are additionally unknown.” The lawyer additionally famous that tip-offs from informants could be essential to the development of the investigation.

