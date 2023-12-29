Good Burger Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

It’s been almost 30 years since the comedy Good Burger shook the world and became an instant classic. Even though there wasn’t a straight sequel right away, fans were able to get Good Burger 2 Go in 1999, which is a children’s book that continues the story of the first movie.

When it opened on July 25, 1997, it made $23.7 million on a budget of $8.5 million. It helped some of the most humorous individuals in Hollywood get their start in the business. Now, 26 years later, work is beginning on a follow-up to the movie.

Good Burger is an odd success story in the world of kids’ entertainment in the 1990s. Nickelodeon produced a sketch comedy show called All That during the 1990s. It was kind of like Saturday Night Live for kids.

It had silly sketches and helped stars such as Amanda Bynes, Nick Cannon, Katrina Johnson, Jack DeSena, Kel Mitchell, and Kenan Thompson get their start. Thompson would go on to become the longest-running SNL cast member ever.

Since the first Good Burger movie came out, Thompson and Mitchell have hinted at a sequel many times. They also did skits about Good Burger on The Tonight Show in 2015 and again when Thompson hosted the Emmys in 2022.

Good Burger Season 3 Release Date:

Director Phil Traill has not yet set the exact release date for Good Burger 3. After the recent release of Good Burger 2, director Phil Traill has announced that there will be a third movie.

Even though the exact release date is still unknown, fans can look forward to more funny tales with the return of the popular character Ed, played by Brian Robbins, as well as other original cast members. Stay tuned to find out when Good Burger 3 will be out.

Good Burger Season 3 Cast:

Kenan Thompson played Dexter Reed

Kel Mitchell played Ed

Carmen Electra played Roxanne

Shar Jackson played Monique

Josh Server played Fizz

Alex R. Hibbert played Ed2

Lori Beth Denberg played Connie Muldoon

Thompson as well as Mitchell are playing the same parts they had in the first movie. That being said, they first played these roles within the Good Burger sketch on All That, a Nickelodeon show for kids that was like Saturday Night Live. The sketch existed on All That for a total of five years before it was turned into a movie.

Good Burger Season 3 Storyline:

We still don’t know much about the third location of the Good Burger Company as of late November 2023. It is expected because the second movie recently premiered on Paramount Plus.

Phil Traill, who directed Good Burger 2, told Radio Times that the film series will go on alongside Good Burger 3 and beyond. He went on to say that Ed’s personality has not changed. Things haven’t changed about Ed, even though he has a wife, kids, and a family.

If that doesn’t change, we can just do it again and put them in more and more ridiculous situations. We are planning a number of various endeavors. I don’t think it has to end with a series I think it can go on.

Following their work on the Nickelodeon sketch comedy show All That, Thompson and Mitchell worked together once more on Good Burger. After that, from 1996 to 2001, they were on the popular Nickelodeon show Kenan & Kel.

How Season 3 Of Good Burger Ends:

Good Burger 2 is a comedy movie that came out in 2023 and starred Jillian Bell, Kel Mitchell, and Kenan Thompson. Good Burger, the movie that preceded this one, was based on a humor show on Nickelodeon’s All That.

After Thompson and Mitchell got back together on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2015, talks about a movie began in 2018. In March 2023, it was confirmed that Thompson and Mitchell would reprise their roles as Dexter Reed and Ed in the sequel.

Awesomeness Films as well as Nickelodeon Movies produced the shoot, which took place from May to June 2023 and followed the same production plan as the original.

The movie came out on Paramount+ on November 22, 2023. It paid tribute to Irish Grinstead, the rapper Coolio, and Abe Vigoda, as well as Ron Lester, who were in the original group.

Good Burger Season 3 Trailer Release:

Right now, there isn’t an official video for Good Burger installment 3, but if you stay tuned to Netflix, you’ll be the first to know when one comes out. Keep an eye on Netflix.com for more popular movies, cartoons, and TV shows. Here is the trailer for Season 2 of Good Burger.

Where To Watch Good Burger Season 3:

While we wait for Kenan Thompson as well as Kel Mitchell to play their famous fast food parts again, it might be an appropriate time to watch the initial comedy classic again. Yes, it may seem a little out of date now.

Even though it came out almost 30 years ago, the crazy adventures of Ed and Dexter when they were teenagers are still fun to remember. You can watch 1997’s Good Burger on both Paramount+ and PlutoTV if you want to experience the magic of the first movie as well as place your order for the first time ever.

If you’d rather rent than buy and you can’t find a Blockbuster near you, sites like Amazon Video, Apple TV, Google Play, and Vudu additionally offer the first Good Burger.