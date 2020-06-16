“Good Casting” Actors Reveal Final Thoughts And Favorite Scenes As The Drama Ends

The actors of “Good Casting” shared their last ideas and selected their favourite scenes upon the drama’s finale!

The SBS Monday-Tuesday drama, which aired from April 27 to June 16, is an motion comedy that tells the story of ladies working within the Nationwide Intelligence Service (NIS). Choi Kang Hee performs the position of Baek Chan Mi, a black operative for the NIS who goes undercover to catch Michael Lee (Kim Yong Hee), an industrial spy who precipitated the loss of life of her co-workers.

Choi Kang Hee confirmed off her wide selection of appearing abilities by way of her fierce character Baek Chan Mi, and she or he expressed her gratitude to viewers. She mentioned, “I’m grateful as a result of I believe lots of people had enjoyable watching the drama.

She continued, “I had a glad time working with nice actors and employees members. I hope ‘Good Casting’ might be remembered as a present to those that have been with us.”

As for her favourite second from the drama, Choi Kang Hee selected the struggle scene within the deserted warehouse that grew to become a scorching matter after the episode aired. She mentioned, “I keep in mind the scene the place Baek Chan Mi and Hwang Mi Quickly went to the deserted warehouse to avoid wasting Im Ye Eun probably the most. It was a extremely thrilling scene. I believe the vitality and explosive energy that comes out of Baek Chan Mi’s and Hwang Mi Quickly’s small selves, in addition to the victory on the finish, was pleasing and vicariously satisfying to me.”

Lee Sang Yeob, who performed CEO Yoon Seok Ho, additionally credited the actors and employees for the nice instances he had engaged on the drama. He added, “It was an honor that so many individuals cherished the drama. I’d be glad if I might return with a second season.”

Lee Sang Yeob then selected his favourite scene. “I keep in mind the scene the place Yoon Seok Ho secretly takes the doll on Baek Chan Mi’s backpack and runs by way of the rain, waving his arms,” he mentioned. “I believe it expressed the playful and harmless facet to Yoon Seok Ho nicely, and the scene left an enormous impression in some ways as a result of it contrasts with the load that present-day Yoon Seok Ho carries.”

Subsequent, Yoo In Younger, who took on the position of Im Ye Eun, expressed her pleasure to have been in a position to present viewers a brand new facet of her by way of “Good Casting.” She continued, “We have been in a position to create an amazing drama because of our superior director and author, all of the actors, and the employees members who all the time work laborious on set. I sincerely thank the viewers who cherished and supported my character Im Ye Eun.”

She concluded, “I believe ‘Good Casting’ might be remembered for a very long time as a worthwhile and significant drama because of all of the love from the viewers.”

Then, Yoo In Younger selected the “bodyguard scene” as her favourite. She defined, “I need to select the bodyguard scene the place Im Ye Eun and Kang Woo Received have been in a position to develop into one stage nearer to one another. I had a lot enjoyable filming the scene with Lee Jun Younger that I didn’t even know the way the time handed, and I believe the scene acquired good reactions as a result of the full of life and nice vitality from the set was conveyed simply because it was by way of the printed, so I’m proud and grateful for that.”

Lee Jun Younger, who performed Kang Woo Received, mentioned, “Simply as everybody else did, I additionally noticed Kang Woo Received as a personality who’s so cheeky that I’d need to give him a flick to the brow.”

He added, “I used to be glad that I used to be in a position to be taught rather a lot by way of the brand new character Kang Woo Received. Thanks to the viewers who loved the drama till the tip regardless of my imperfect appearing.”

Lee Jun Younger then went on to thank the director, author, and employees. He continued, “I’d be happy to know that ‘Good Casting’ has develop into at the least a small supply of leisure and luxury in these laborious and tough instances.”

As for his finest second from the drama, Lee Jun Younger selected an motion scene that he filmed with Choi Kang Hee. He mentioned, “The scene the place Choi Kang Hee descended from the observatory with only a wire was actually surprising and funky. I assumed that it was unbelievable that at the same time as an actress, she didn’t take it simple to movie the scene.”

Subsequent, Kim Ji Younger, who took on the position of Hwang Mi Quickly, commented, “The time of farewells all the time comes.” She continued, “‘Good Casting’ is a drama that made me and everybody snort rather a lot. As I used to be having fun with myself, I forgot all of the laborious instances and let the painful issues move.”

Kim Ji Younger teared up, saying, “I needed that our laughter and happiness would unfold to those that are struggling and develop into a small supply of consolation, and I’m so grateful that my want has come true. I’m tearing up as a result of I don’t need to let go even now.”

She additionally defined her favourite scene, saying, “I keep in mind the scene the place we confronted Wang Ka Yi in a on line casino, talking within the Japanese and Chinese language languages as our final technique. We ready rather a lot, and I believe I keep in mind it much more as a result of it was the final plan that made up the drama’s finale.”

Final however not least, Lee Jong Hyuk, who performed Dong Gwan Soo, commented that he had a good time on set with the actors and employees members. He continued, “ drama got here to life because of everybody’s laborious work, and we noticed nice outcomes. Thanks to the viewers who cherished the drama a lot. I need to return sooner or later by way of a good higher venture.”

When requested to decide on his finest scene, Lee Jong Hyuk mentioned, “How can I solely choose one? The finest scene is each scene that we’ve executed collectively.”

He concluded, “I specific all my gratitude and honor to everybody who has put their countless ardour into finishing nice scenes with the utmost care.”

The drama’s manufacturing staff made a last remark, “Because of all of the actors who didn’t shrink back and put in all their vitality to point out an enthusiastic efficiency, we have been in a position to run the drama easily. We thanks from the underside of our hearts. We did our greatest to the tip. We hope you’ll take pleasure in ‘Good Casting’ till its finale.”

The finale of “Good Casting” aired on June 16.

