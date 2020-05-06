General News

“Good Casting” Hits Double Digit Ratings Again With Latest Episode

May 6, 2020
1 Min Read

SBS’s “Good Casting” has seen a lift in rankings for its newest episode.

Based on Nielsen Korea, the episode aired on Could 5 recorded nationwide averages of 8.7 and 11.1 % viewership, for a 1.Three level improve from its earlier episode.

KBS’s “Born Again” noticed a lower of 0.four factors, recording 2.four and a pair of.9 % viewership, whereas tvN’s two-episode drama particular “Moms,” which aired its first episode Monday, concluded with 3.2 % viewership.

Watch “Good Casting”:

Watch Now

Watch “Born Again”:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment