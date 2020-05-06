“Good Casting” Hits Double Digit Ratings Again With Latest Episode

SBS’s “Good Casting” has seen a lift in rankings for its newest episode.

Based on Nielsen Korea, the episode aired on Could 5 recorded nationwide averages of 8.7 and 11.1 % viewership, for a 1.Three level improve from its earlier episode.

KBS’s “Born Again” noticed a lower of 0.four factors, recording 2.four and a pair of.9 % viewership, whereas tvN’s two-episode drama particular “Moms,” which aired its first episode Monday, concluded with 3.2 % viewership.

