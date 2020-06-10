General News

“Good Casting” Holds Steady As No. 1 Monday-Tuesday Drama, “Born Once more” Comes To A Quiet Conclusion

June 10, 2020
SBS’s “Good Casting” held regular with rankings on June 9, holding its place because the No. 1 Monday-Tuesday drama. In the meantime, KBS2’s “Born Once more” got here to a quiet conclusion.

“Good Casting,” in response to Nielsen Korea, recorded nationwide averages of 6.7 and eight.5 % viewership on June 9. The drama has maintained its No. 1 spot in addition to rankings within the eight % vary for the fourth consecutive week.

KBS2’s “Born Once more” got here to a quiet conclusion, recording averages of 1.7 and a couple of.four %, the vary the drama stayed in for almost all of its run.

tvN’s latest drama “My Unfamiliar Household” made a small rebound from Monday’s rankings, recording a 0.6 level improve for 3.9 % viewership.

MBC’s “Dinner Mate” recorded averages of three.four and three.9 %, for a 0.5 level lower from Monday, whereas JTBC’s “Candy Munchies” recorded a mean of 0.578 % viewership, its lowest but.

