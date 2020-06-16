“Good Casting” Maintains Solid Viewership Ahead Of Tomorrow’s Finale

SBS’s “Good Casting,” regardless of a lower in rankings, stays the No. 1 Monday-Tuesday drama.

In accordance with Nielsen Korea, the June 15 broadcast of the drama recorded nationwide averages of 6.6 and eight.1 p.c viewership, for a 0.four level lower from the earlier episode. Regardless of the lower, the drama nonetheless boasts over double the viewership of its closest competitor, MBC’s “Dinner Mate.”

On Monday, “Dinner Mate” recorded averages of three.Zero and three.7 p.c viewership, for a 0.2 level lower from its earlier episode.

tvN’s “My Unfamiliar Household” noticed a 0.7 level lower from its earlier episode, recording 3.2 p.c, whereas JTBC’s “Candy Munchies” recorded 0.618 p.c viewership, unable to interrupt out of rankings under 1 p.c.

In the meantime, “Good Casting,” which involves an finish Tuesday, won’t be adopted by one other drama from SBS, no less than in the meanwhile. SBS acknowledged beforehand that the drama hiatus is because of plans for this yr’s Tokyo Olympics falling via, and that the empty slot will likely be crammed with one other selection or cultural program.

