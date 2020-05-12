General News

“Good Casting” Sees Decrease In Viewership + Remains No. 1 Monday-Tuesday Drama

May 12, 2020
1 Min Read

SBS’s “Good Casting” continues to steer Monday-Tuesday dramas regardless of a drop in viewership.

In keeping with Nielsen Korea, the Could 11 broadcast of “Good Casting” recorded 8.6 and 10.three p.c nationwide viewership, a 0.Eight p.c lower from its earlier episode, which reached 11.1 p.c viewership.

In the meantime, episodes 13 and 14 of KBS 2TV’s “Born Once more” have recorded 2.Zero and a couple of.three p.c in rankings, additionally a slight dip from its earlier broadcast.

Watch “Good Casting”:

Watch Now

Watch “Born Once more”:

Watch Now

Supply (1)

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment