“Good Casting” Sees Decrease In Viewership + Remains No. 1 Monday-Tuesday Drama

SBS’s “Good Casting” continues to steer Monday-Tuesday dramas regardless of a drop in viewership.

In keeping with Nielsen Korea, the Could 11 broadcast of “Good Casting” recorded 8.6 and 10.three p.c nationwide viewership, a 0.Eight p.c lower from its earlier episode, which reached 11.1 p.c viewership.

In the meantime, episodes 13 and 14 of KBS 2TV’s “Born Once more” have recorded 2.Zero and a couple of.three p.c in rankings, additionally a slight dip from its earlier broadcast.

Watch “Good Casting”:

Watch Now

Watch “Born Once more”:

Watch Now

Supply (1)