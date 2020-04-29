Good Cop, Bad Cop: 7 K-Dramas About Corruption That Will Make Your Head Spin

Most Okay-drama watchers love a great heart-fluttering romance, even when it means sitting via episode after episode that includes numerous layers of misunderstandings, love-hate relationships, and characters denying that they like somebody they clearly are head over heels about. Personally, nevertheless, I’ve grown uninterested in all that lovey-dovey stuff (possibly I’ve suffered from an excessive amount of second lead syndrome?), turning to deep and oftentimes darkish crime dramas rooted in corrupt methods as an alternative. A logical transition, proper?

So for anybody else trying to get out of the romance drama loop, right here’s an inventory of some mind-boggling, mystery-riddled crime dramas that can have you ever trying over your shoulder the following time you’re out strolling late at evening.

Chief Kim

Kim Sung Ryong (Namgoong Min) has a easy purpose in life: save up sufficient cash to maneuver to Denmark. Sooner or later, a golden alternative falls in his lap, resulting in him turning into chief of the accounting division of a big company, the place he plans to quietly bilk some cash utilizing his prolific accounting expertise so he can fulfill his dream. He quickly finds himself caught up in a posh internet of corruption throughout the firm, although, and is pressured to decide on between doing the correct factor and giving up what ought to have been a straightforward path to a contented Danish life.

Whereas “Chief Kim” does get severe, incorporating issues like tried homicide and shady executives, it not often leaves the temper heavy for lengthy. As a substitute, it often juxtaposes what ought to be tense, gripping situations with hilarious, typically ridiculous moments that one can’t assist however chortle out loud at.

For those who’re in search of some conspiracy, lots of comedy, and minimal romance (however a stable bromance), I extremely advocate testing “Chief Kim.”

Watcher

Kim Younger Goon (Web optimization Kang Joon) is a rough-and-tumble patrol officer who doesn’t hesitate to insurgent in opposition to authority, maybe due partially to witnessing his dad homicide his mother, a childhood trauma that haunts him to this present day. Given his disdain for abuse of energy, it comes as no shock when Younger Goon joins an anti-corruption unit aimed toward catching unhealthy cops alongside longtime detective Do Chi Gwang (Han Suk Kyu), who it seems used to work with his dad.

Then there’s an enigmatic prosecutor turned felony lawyer, well-known for her crafty and her work with high-profile criminals. As destiny would have it, she too is linked to Younger Goon’s dad and isn’t with out her personal traumatic previous expertise.

This drama hits the bottom operating, with an interrogation that will get bodily, a automotive chase, tried homicide, and extra all within the first episode, making it exhausting to not be instantly hooked on it. The query is simply how deep does corruption run on the earth of “Watcher”?

The Cursed

What would you do if a highschool pupil advised you she might curse somebody utilizing simply their photograph, private belonging, and identify written in hanja (Chinese language characters)? Roll your eyes and stroll away, most likely, as reporter Lim Jin Hee (Uhm Ji Gained) does the primary time she’s approached by So Jin (Jeong Ji So), who claims she has the flexibility to solid lethal curses on others.

It’s not lengthy, nevertheless, earlier than Jin Hee realizes that So Jin won’t simply be some bored teenager making up tales in spite of everything, and that an unimaginable evil could be lurking close by. In the end, the 2 be part of forces to take down an evil supernatural pressure and a strong IT firm.

Though this one is darkish and creepy, even tip-toeing into horror territory at occasions, for probably the most half, I wouldn’t name it straight up scary. It as an alternative creates an environment that leaves one feeling uneasy and unsure, presumably even disturbed, that includes many scenes that painting elaborate shamanic rituals and a few fairly brutal bodily violence. Viewer discretion is suggested.

My Fellow Residents

Yang Jung Guk (Tremendous Junior’s Choi Siwon) comes from a household of con artists. Naturally, avoiding the police is in Jung Guk’s greatest curiosity, however what’s a conman to do when his newly wedded spouse (Lee Yoo Younger), who is aware of nothing of his true profession, out of the blue confesses to being a cop?

His spouse’s career isn’t Jung Guk’s solely drawback although. It seems that swindling thousands and thousands of {dollars} from a rich however corrupt businessman (i.e., mortgage shark) isn’t the brightest of concepts — an unlucky reality Jung Guk learns when stated businessman’s daughter (Kim Min Jung) comes after him, searching for revenge. However as an alternative of killing him as one may anticipate, she calls for that he change into a congressman to help her personal political agenda.

Whereas “My Fellow Residents” isn’t probably the most enthralling or thought-provoking of the dramas listed right here, it does provide a way more lighthearted storyline, in addition to a little bit of romance. All in all, it is a good informal watch with some fairly humorous scenes all through.

Memorist

Primarily based on the favored webtoon of the identical identify, “Memorist” focuses on Dong Baek (Yoo Seung Ho), a police detective with the flexibility to scan folks’s reminiscences every time he touches them. Whereas this supernatural ability makes him a useful asset relating to catching wrongdoers, he’s additionally a little bit of a free cannon, often turning to bodily violence throughout his investigations.

Then there’s Han Solar Mi (Lee Se Younger), a tenacious and bold felony profiler who refuses to let anybody intimidate her. Though the 2 often butt heads, Dong Baek and Solar Mi can’t keep away from working collectively after a sequence of grotesque murders begins to unfold, igniting their mutual ardour for catching criminals and administering justice. After all, with every new case comes extra questions, casting doubt on everybody concerned.

I like the quick tempo and depth of “Memorist,” which nearly make it really feel extra like a chilling thriller film reasonably than merely a TV drama. And whereas the general tone is kind of darkish — homicide is the principle driver behind the plot, in spite of everything — comedic moments can nonetheless be discovered right here and there to assist alleviate a number of the stress. This one is an thrilling look ahead to certain, and I can’t wait to see the way it ends later this month!

Physician Prisoner

“Physician Prisoner” tells the story of Na Yi Je (Namgoong Min), who was as soon as the ace emergency physician of Seoul’s best-known hospital. Sadly, after a run in with the hospital chairman’s son, Yi Je finds himself unemployed and out for revenge in opposition to a system that has clearly gone awry. Three years later, he turns into the medical director of a jail, a place he plans to make use of as a part of an elaborate scheme to actual revenge and uncover the reality behind his unjust firing.

However to perform his plan, Yi Je should put aside his morals, resorting to a number of the similar ways utilized by the corrupt folks he needs to destroy. Will justice prevail, even when it’s via seemingly unjust means, or will Yi Je stay lengthy sufficient to see himself change into the villain?

For me, “Physician Prisoner” was a straightforward drama to choose up, on condition that I’m an enormous fan of each Namgoong Min and this style. That stated, private preferences apart, this drama affords a reasonably satisfying curler coaster experience all through, with stunning twists and turns in each episode. Additionally, if Kim Byung Chul pissed off you because the twins’ dad in “SKY Fort,” then you definately’ll possible discover him simply as annoying right here, if no more so.

Kids of No one

This one will possible break your coronary heart. The story revolves round Cha Woo Kyung (Kim Solar Ah), a toddler psychologist whose involvement in a weird automotive accident units her down a path to uncover an much more mysterious sequence of occasions linked to youngster abuse and presumably even homicide. Hallucinations? Poetry? Orphans? The additional she probes, the extra horrifying and convoluted the story appears to get.

In the meantime, detective Kang Ji Hun (Lee Yi Kyung) finds himself regularly drawn deeper into these unusual occasions as effectively, partly as a consequence of Woo Kyung’s obsession with every new case. Although he typically finds it exhausting to take her critically, he can also’t deliver himself to fully ignore her claims that, possibly, there’s some hidden injustice that must be revealed.

“Kids of No one” is deeply emotional, with excellent performing from all of its solid members. It additionally periodically asks whether or not we’re obligated — as a consequence of our career or our personal morality — to hunt out solutions to questions nobody is there to ask. For instance, are we allowed to show a blind eye to the struggling of youngsters who belong to no one? This drama could also be tough to digest at occasions, given its delicate subject, however it’s oh so well worth the watch.

What are a few of your favourite Okay-drama crime mysteries?

