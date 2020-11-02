Good day, You: production resumes on season 3 of Netflix stalker series

Netflix has introduced that production is again underway on its hit psychological thriller series, You, that includes the creepy however charismatic stalker Joe Goldberg, performed by Penn Badgley.

Production shut down on season three of You when the COVID-19 pandemic struck the movie and TV business in March, nevertheless it’s believed that Netflix goals to have the 10-part series able to stream in 2021 as deliberate.

The Netflix announcement was accompanied by the Zeitgeisty line: “We suggest you keep no less than 6 toes away from Joe Goldberg always.”

You centres across the innocent-looking however extraordinarily harmful Goldberg, who regularly develops obsessions with younger ladies, with ruinous penalties.

In season one, Goldberg focused aspiring author Beck (Elizabeth Lail). In season two, he turned his twisted consideration to a chef, Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), an obsession that’s destined to come back again to hang-out him as a result of it turned out that Quinn additionally hid a murderous secret.

It was revealed within the season two finale that she was behind the murders of each Delilah (Carmela Zumbado) and Candace (Ambyr Childers).

Followers of You must not count on Goldberg and Quinn to type an unholy alliance regardless of the way in which season two ended, with a shock being pregnant and the suggestion the couple could attempt to create a home paradise. It’s more likely to go the other means, actually.

Former Gossip Woman star Badgley instructed TV Line earlier this 12 months: “They’re not soulmates. He’s afraid of her on the finish. Principally, it’s arrange for season three in a means the place they might be one another’s arch nemesis.”

You’ll introduce new characters in season three: Travis Van Winkle will play a “Grasp of Self-Optimisation,” whereas NCIS: New Orleans actor Shalita Grant will painting Sherry, a domestically well-known “Momfluencer” obsessive about social media.

