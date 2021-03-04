‘Good Lord Fowl’ Star Joshua Caleb Johnson Joins Blumhouse’s ‘Bingo’

Joshua Caleb Johnson, the breakout star of the acclaimed Showtime sequence “The Good Lord Fowl,” has landed a key function within the upcoming Blumhouse characteristic “Bingo.”

One in every of a number of pics on Blumhouse’s Amazon Studios style slate, highlighting feminine and rising filmmakers, the movie from director and co-writer Gigi Saul Guerrero additionally stars Adriana Barraza.

Johnson will play Caleb, an adolescent being raised by a single mom and dwelling in his grandmother’s house. He’s torn between his anger on the robust hand he’s been dealt in life, and longs for connection, love and acceptance.

“Bingo” follows a robust and cussed group of aged mates who refuse to be gentrified within the barrio of Oak Springs. Alpha Lupita (Barraza) retains them collectively as a group and household, however little do they know, their beloved bingo corridor is about to be bought to a way more highly effective pressure than cash itself.

Johnson is presently nominated for supporting actor in a restricted sequence or TV film at this weekend’s Critics Alternative Awards, for his function as Henry “Onion” Shackleford in “Good Lord Fowl” reverse Ethan Hawke. He performs a fictional enslaved boy who meets John Brown and finds himself swept up within the abolitionist campaign to finish slavery. Johnson was included in Selection’s Up Subsequent checklist within the 2020 Energy of Younger Hollywood situation.

Shane McKenzie and Perry Blackshear penned the script with Guerrero, the Imagen Award-winning director of “Into the Darkish: Tradition Shock” and “The Purge” sequence. Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman, Raynor Shima, Lisa Bruce and Lauren Downey served as govt producers.

Johnson is represented by Revolutionary Artists, Luber Roklin Leisure and Viewpoint LA.

The upcoming 2021 Welcome to the Blumhouse slate at Amazon additionally consists of “The Manor,” “Black as Evening” and “Madres.”