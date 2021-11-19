Good luck trying to get a developer into the office: almost 90% want to telecommute, according to GitHub data

GitHub has released its annual report on its huge developer community: The 2021 State of the Octoverse, and for the first time the research done to show this data has combined surveys of more than 12,000 programmers and telemetry data from more than four million repositories hosted on the platform.

Much of the report is dedicated to finding answers to what practices make teams of developers more productive, perform better, and have better experiences. A very important point in this is remote work, something that, as the numbers show, has become critical to almost everyone who works on this.





Programmers definitely prefer telecommuting





Although they point out that in 2021 productivity began to return to “pre-pandemic” levels after the downturn that affected the whole world with the enormous chaos that was 2020, it also made something clear: the paradigm that companies face with the complete shift to remote work or a hybrid model.

Of the 12,000 developers surveyed for this report, only 10.7% expect to return to an office when “the pandemic ends” (whatever that moment looks like in the future). This represents a 30% drop versus previous years, when 41% of developers went to work a full or part time job.

In fact, both the hybrid model and the remote completely have emerged in preferenceWhile almost 50% of developers prefer the idea of ​​having only some team members in the office while others work remotely (hybrid), a whopping 38.8% prefer the idea of ​​the entire team telecommuting.

Almost 40% of developers want to be part of a team where all members work 100% remotely

This trend is not something that affects only developers, after the pandemic fewer and fewer employees want to return to their offices, although it varies a lot depending on where you live. Nevertheless, in the technology sector the trend is more marked, this GitHub data reaffirms it. You just have to see how telecommuting as an option has gone from 30 to 80% in Hacker News offers.

GitHub, acquired by Microsoft in 2018 for $ 7.5 billion, was already the quintessential development platform at the time, but in recent years it has seen even more exceptional growth.

In 2021 alone, they added 16 million new users and already have 73 million developers registered on the platform. So far this year, more than 61 million new repositories have been created, and according to data from GitHub itself, 84% of Fortune 100 companies use GitHub Enterprise.