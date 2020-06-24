Good Move Finds Early Response to Yuya Ishii’s ‘Issues We Never Mentioned’ – Variety

Korean specialty distributor D.O. Cinema has picked up native rights to Yuya Ishii’s “All The Issues We Never Mentioned,” which is bowing on the digital version of the Cannes Market, the place it’s represented by Hong Kong primarily based gross sales agent Good Move Media.

“Issues We Never Mentioned” stars Taiga Nakano, Wakaba Ryuya and Yuko Oshima and is ready for a fall pageant bow, earlier than theatrical releases confirmed for China, Japan and now Korea. D.O. makes a speciality of releasing Japanese movies in Korea and has beforehand dealt with a number of titles by Ishii (“Tokyo Night time Sky Is At all times the Densest Shade of Blue” and “The Nice Passage”).

Jostling for prime rating on Good Move’s digital slate is “Me and the Cult Chief,” a documentary about coming to phrases with the Sarin gasoline assault on the Tokyo subway. Directed by Atsushi Sakahara, it had a triumphant world premiere final week on the Sheffield Doc Fest.

Different new titles on Good Move’s slate embody “Drama Queen,” a Vietnamese, female-driven action-comedy directed by Kay Nguyen and starring Huong Giang. The motion focuses on an individual with each gender and physique picture points who joins a magnificence contest, whereas attempting to escape from a murderous gang. The movie had an area launch via CJ-CGV on Valentine’s Day, shortly earlier than coronavirus modified the course of the field workplace.

One other Vietnamese title, “Goodbye Mom,” combines two genres — homosexual popping out and bedside weepie — in a single drama directed by Trinh Dinh Le Minh. Its non-commercial playdates have included the Busan, Hawaii and San Diego Asian festivals.

“Two Blue Stripes” is pitched as unconventional, non-judgemental teen being pregnant story from Indonesia. It’s the directorial debut of one of many nation’s most prolific screenwriters and producers Gina S. Noer and have become one of many prime native movies of 2019 on the Indonesian field workplace.

Good Move makes a speciality of dealing with titles hailing from the Asia’s much less modern territories. Additionally it is representing youth drama “Posesif” from Indonesia, human-trafficking story “Aqerat,” high quality artwork documentary “I’ve Acquired the Blues” and documentary “Yasmin San,” a portrait of Malaysian director Yasmin Ahmad.