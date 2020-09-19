Good news about Corona vaccine, Oxford vaccine’s third phase trial will begin in Pune

Coronavirus vaccine in India latest update: The Phase III trial on the human body of the Kovid-19 vaccine, being developed by the University of Oxford and prepared by the Indian Institute of Serum, will begin testing at Sassoon Hospital in Pune next week. Dr Muralidhar Tambe, dean of the government-run Sassoon Hospital, gave this information to ‘PTI-Bhasha’ on Saturday. Also Read – Coronavirus vaccine in India Latest Updates: When will Corona vaccine arrive in India? Health Minister replied in writing

He said, 'The third phase of the' Kovishield 'vaccine will begin testing at Sassoon Hospital next week. It is likely to start from Monday. Some volunteers have already come forward for the test. About 150 to 200 people will be vaccinated.'

Explain that earlier, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey said on Friday that talks are being held with the Russian government to explore the possibility of cooperation for the development of Kovid-19 vaccine. He gave this information in written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

Choubey said that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has informed that a vaccine for corona virus has been developed and approved in Russia. According to the minister, ICMR has also informed that work is going on on 36 vaccines worldwide.

(input language)