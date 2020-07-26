Good news amid Corona epidemic, situation improving in the capital Delhi, Health Minister said – can take credit also ….

new Delhi: Good news is coming from the capital Delhi in view of the Corona virus. Corona has now come under control in the capital Delhi. There are only 12,657 active patients of Corona here. State Minister Santyendra Jain said that only 1142 new cases have come up. The number of cases that are coming up so far are being cured by treating twice as many people. He told that in the Rajdhani, once there were more than 30 percent positive cases, now their number has reduced and it has come down to only 5 percent. Also Read – Sourav Ganguly to be ICC boss after BCCI; Kumar Sangakkara supported

However, during this time the Health Minister said that even though there has been a decline in corona cases in Delhi, there is still a need to be cautious. We cannot afford laxity. We have made many efforts. Speaking further, the minister said that in home isolation we gave oximeters to the patients. It was the best thing that people were able to check oxygen level by themselves.

In response to a question, he said that the level of corona has come down. Also, there has been a significant decline in active cases. Now no matter what credit does it take. I say that if Delhi is completely cured, then 100 percent credit is theirs. Let us know that in the last several days, the number of people who have died in Delhi and infected have been declining. Significantly, in the past, the Prime Minister had also praised the Delhi model and said that all states should adopt it.