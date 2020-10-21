Good News! Before Diwali, more than 30 lakh government employees will get the gift of Modi government, bonus on Vijayadashami

Central Government Employees Bonus News: The Modi government has decided to give Diwali Bonus to over 30 lakh non-Gazetted Employees before Diwali. The decision was taken in the meeting of the Union Cabinet held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of PM Modi. The Cabinet has paid the Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) for the year 2019-2020 to non-gazetted (non-gazetted) employees of commercial establishments like Railways, Posts and EPFO. Also Read – Congress attack on Prime Minister Modi’s address – ‘country needs solid solution to corona, not blank speech’

The bonus will be given in a single installment, through Direct Benefit Transfer, before Vijayadashami: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar gave this information after the cabinet meeting. He informed that the government will incur a burden of Rs 3,737 crore by giving bonuses for Central Government Employees. Explain that non-PLB or ad-hoc bonus is given to non-gazetted central employees. Prakash Javadekar said that employees will be given a bonus in a single installment before Vijayadashami through direct benefit transfer. Apart from this, the Cabinet also approved the implementation of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989 in the Union Territory.

Earlier, the central government had announced to give cash vouchers in lieu of Holiday Travel Concession (LTC) to its employees this year to boost demand in the economy. These vouchers can only be used to purchase non-food items that attract Goods and Services Tax (GST). This was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He had said that employees can use those vouchers to buy products on which the GST rate is 12 percent or more.

Every four years, the government gives LTC to its employees to travel to any destination of their choice. Apart from this, an LTC is given to them to visit their home state. Sitharaman had said that it is difficult for employees to travel this year due to the Kovid-19 epidemic. In such a situation, the government has decided to give them a cash voucher. It will have to be spent by 31 March 2021.