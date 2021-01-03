GOOD NEWS: Covishield and Covaxin get approval from DCGI, know what the board said …

Covishield-Covaxin: Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) Coronavirus vaccine, Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech’s Corona vaccine have been allowed to use restricted in case of emergency. Along with this, the board has also allowed M / s Cadila Healthcare to conduct Phase III clinical trials in India. The new year has started with good news in the country. Earlier, both these corona vaccines were approved by the Expert Committee of the Ministry of Health and today there has been a big announcement regarding these two Corona Vaccine. Also Read – Oxford Committee’s Covid-19 Vaccine Approved by Expert Committee, Immunization to start soon

In the press conference of Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) at 11 am on Sunday morning, the official announcement on the emergency use of Covishield and Covaxin has been made. The eyes of the entire country were set on this. On the other hand, the process of dry run for vaccination started in many states on January 2, 2021 i.e. on Saturday, under which mockdrill of vaccination is being done.

Explain that the Expert Committee on Corona Vaccine has approved the emergency use of two vaccines in the country in the last 48 hours. The committee has approved Covishield on the first day of the year and now Covaxin. In this way, the process of vaccination will start as soon as DCGI is approved.

Both vaccines are made in India only

Covaxin is completely indigenous and is made by Bharat Biotech. This vaccine has been prepared in Hyderabad lab. So at the same time, Covishield is made by Oxford-AstraZeneca and it is being manufactured in India by Serum Institute.