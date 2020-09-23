Good News EPFO: Pension will start from the day the employees retire, know

EPFO: The Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has given a good news to the employees working in the private sector, which can be seen as a major initiative for the future financial security of the employees. In this scheme of the Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), the pension of any employee who retires on that day will be ready from the same day and will be started. Also Read – PM Ujjwala Yojana: Free gas cylinder connection is needed, only nine days are left, apply this way

According to a news report on a website, this is a big deal from the EPFO, as it usually takes months for a government or private employee to get a systematic pension after retiring and the paperwork for this is long and complicated. One gets pension after exercise. But now this will not happen. Now the employee will get the benefit immediately after retiring.

Explain that the employees who retire under this scheme on September 30, will receive all the papers related to their pension on the same day. They will not have to do any kind of running. On September 30, a grand event is going to be held at the Employees Provident Fund Organization office in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, in which all the employees who retire this month in 10 districts related to this office have been invited.

Let us know that in 58 years in the private sector, the employees retire. However, after this, they get their salary in the next month and other process is also done later. Due to this, it would have taken at least more than one to two months for the pension to start and for this a lot of running had to be done.

Now after this new initiative, they will not have to run away and all their problems will be eradicated. The department has arranged that EPF EPF contribution and other paperwork should be completed in the same month after discussing with the company in which the employee is going to retire, so that the employee is not inconvenienced.

Regarding this, Upendra Pratap Singh, Commissioner of the Regional Provident Fund of Varanasi said that this new arrangement is going to start in the interest of the employees. Now the scheme of pension initiative is going to start on September 30 from the same day as retired. All the preparations for this have been completed. With this, employees working in private companies will no longer have to wait for pension.