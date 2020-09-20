Good News! Five days after Corona in Delhi, less than four thousand daily cases

New Delhi: On Sunday, 3812 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in the national capital, while 37 more patients died due to which the death toll reached 4982. The officials gave information about this. This is the first time in the last five days when less than four thousand cases have been reported in the capital in a day. Earlier, more than four thousand cases of corona virus infection were reported in the city for five consecutive days. Also Read – Person arrested in Posco dies in custody, Delhi Police said – hanged on the bed sheet

Delhi had 4,071 cases on Saturday, 4,127 cases on Friday, 4,432 cases on Thursday, 4,473 on Wednesday and 4,263 cases on Tuesday. The total number of corona virus infections in the national capital has reached 2,46,711, out of which 2,09,632 patients have either recovered or gone out of the state. Also Read – Corona Crisis in Delhi: 30-40 deaths per day in last five days, death rate 2.04 percent

In the last ten days, the health authorities have conducted about 5.92 lakh tests and on an average 59,000 tests are done here every day. Till September 10, a total of 19,62,120 investigations were done in Delhi, which has increased to 25,55,007 by Sunday. The number of infected in Delhi has increased by 190 percent since mid-August. On August 18, 11,068 patients were being treated in the capital, which has increased to 32,097 on Sunday. Also Read – India Covid-19 Updates: Corona infected figures in the country have crossed 54 lakh, so far more than 86 thousand have been killed.

