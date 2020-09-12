Good news for 3.5 lakh teachers of Bihar, now everyone will have universal account number

Bihar News: Three and a half lakh teachers and librarians of the state working under the Panchayati Raj Institution and Municipal Bodies of Bihar will have a universal account number and now this account will be opened to link them to the Employees Provident Fund. Director of Secondary Education, Department of Education, Girivar Dayal Singh has instructed all District Education Officers to give full details of teachers and library presidents for opening the Universal Account Number. Also Read – Tejaswi’s stance on BJP’s “self-reliant Bihar” campaign – for 24 years, is dependent on the face of borrowing

Explain that the EPF scheme has been implemented with effect from 1 September 2020 to three and a half lakh teachers and librarians of the state working under Panchayati Raj Institutions and Municipal Bodies, and the Central Provident Fund Commissioner of Bihar Jharkhand has implemented education to implement this scheme. The department has been requested to assist the department in opening universal account numbers to teachers and librarians.

The Secondary Director has asked all the District Education Officers to prepare the details of the teachers in an axle sheet and to provide soft and hard copies of them by the Employees Provident Fund Organization to their Nodal Officers nominated in the districts by September 20. Account opening process is to be completed by 30 September.

Secondary Director Girivar Dayal Singh has clarified in the letter sent to the districts that for teachers and librarians who were working in primary to higher secondary schools till 31 August 2020, the date of their appointment to cover the EPF scheme will be 1 September 2020. For teachers and librarians to be appointed in future, the date of joining will be the date of their contribution to cover the EPF scheme.