Good news for Ayurveda and Homeopathy medical officers, appointment letter issued, dispensary allocation also

Lucknow: Amid deepening employment crisis due to Corona disaster, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Yogi Adityanath) has directed to start the recruitment process in three months on vacant posts in all departments of the state government. In this episode, online appointment letters were issued to Ayurveda and Homeopathy Medical Officer selected by UP Public Service Commission in AYUSH Department. Also Read – Ayurveda medicines for COVID-19: Health Ministry has prescribed these medicines for patients with mild symptoms of corona, know what is the way to eat

AYUSH Minister Dr. Dharam Singh Saini also made dispensary allocation online to all doctors in a transparent merit based manner. He said that the State Public Service Commission had appointed 517 posts of Ayurveda physicians and 575 posts of Homoeopathic physicians, who have been appointed by the department. Also Read – Homeopathy and medicine bill passed in Lok Sabha, resolution passed unanimously

Giving good wishes to everyone, Ayush Minister Dr. Dharam Singh Saini said that this is a disaster, people of the state need them most. He has to get the state out of this terrible disaster of Corona through his medical skills and service. All the doctors are young and all of them should work in their field with full enthusiasm, so that the faith of the common man and the Yogi government will be increased. Also Read – Corona Stories: 105-year-old woman defeated Corona on the strength of Ayurveda, know how …

Raj Kamal, SN Singh, Manoj Kumar, Special Secretary and Mission Director of AYUSH Department were also present on this occasion. It is to be known that Chief Minister Yogi has instructed to fast forward the recruitments to give employment to the youth. They have sought details of vacant posts from various departments.