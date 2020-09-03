Good news for customers of this bank, can withdraw cash from ATM without card, facility started

new Delhi: Private sector RBL Bank (RBL Bank) has started the facility of withdrawing money from ATMs without card (cardless). The bank gave information about this. The bank said that it has tied up with global finance technology provider company Ampage Payment Systems for this facility. Also Read – Even after filling cash again and again, the money used to run out of ATM quickly, the bank was stunned after checking

The bank said in a release that now its customers can withdraw money from 389 ATMs equipped with RBL Bank's Instant Money Transfer (IMT) service and more than 40 thousand ATMs of other banks without using debit cards.

To avail this facility, the customer has to log into RBL Bank's Mobank app and see the location of such ATMs, which are equipped with IMT. They will then be able to make cardless withdrawals using the mobile number registered with the said ATM or using some options in the app.