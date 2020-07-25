Good news for Delhi: The speed of getting Corona case decreased, Arvind Kejriwal said – We have achieved success

Corona Virus in India: With 1,142 new cases of Kovid-19 in Delhi on Saturday, more than 1.29 lakh people have been confirmed to be infected with the Corona virus so far in the city. So far, 3,806 people have been reported to have died due to infection in the national capital. Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said that the rate of new confirmed cases of Kovid-19 in Delhi is about five percent every day. According to the Health Bulletin, the rate of new cases was 5.5 per cent, which was slightly reduced to 5.3 per cent on Friday. Also Read – Corona virus havoc in Prayagraj, 101 more infected, 45 dead

At the same time, the rate of infection-free people on Saturday was 87 percent. According to the Health Department, 29 patients have died in the last 24 hours. Between 11 and 19 July, between one and two thousand new cases were coming out. On July 19, 1,211 new cases were reported. On 20 July, this number was reduced to 954, but on 21 July it again increased to 1,349.

More than 1,000 new cases have been reported daily since Tuesday. However, there were 12,657 people in the city on Saturday, which is lower than Friday's 13,681. The department said that the total number of infected in Delhi has been 1,29,531. On June 23, Delhi had the highest number of 3,947 cases of infection in a single day. Today, the Delhi government inaugurated a 450-bed hospital in Burari.

During this, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the two crore people of the city, their government and the Center together have succeeded in controlling Kovid-19 but the fight against this infection is not over yet. He said, “Two crore people of Delhi, their government and the central government together have succeeded in controlling Kovid-19 but it is not right to say that the fight against this infection is over.”

The Chief Minister pointed out that infection cases have come down in the last one month, death rate has come down, the rate of infection-free people has increased and new cases have also come down. Kejriwal said, “I am very happy to inaugurate Burari Hospital today. I am not there today due to Kovid and other reasons. With the start of this hospital, 450 beds will be added to Delhi’s health facilities. “According to the statement of the Delhi government, this hospital will have a total of 700 beds, out of which 125 beds will have oxygen facilities.