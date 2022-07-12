Good news for fans of the Final Fantasy VII remake: nothing will be cut from Rebirth and its sequel

The order in which we visit the different locations may vary, but scenarios will not be eliminated.

The confirmation that Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth will arrive next year has once again revitalized Square Enixwhich has confirmed that its remake of the legendary video game of the saga will finally be completed in three parts (although initially those responsible had a very different idea).

Although we still do not know great news about Rebirth, Tetsuya Nomura has been sharing some details for the past few days. Without going any further, in an interview with the Japanese medium Famitsu, he has left us several clues about what we can expect from the second and third parts, with good news for fans: will not remove any locations of neither of the two remaining parties.

No location of the original will be removedTetsuya Nomura“No location of the original will be removed in the remake,” says Nomura to the peace of mind of fans. “However, because the remake is structured into multiple games, there will be small changes in the order of the places that are visitedbut no scenario will disappear”.

The creative director wanted to make this clear since he is aware that many Final Fantasy fans are concerned about this issue, mainly because they believe that in just three games everything that was seen at the time in the JRPG cannot be recreated. Nomura states that “nothing is going to be cut”so in principle it should have the main elements that we saw in the original.

Although Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth has not set a specific release date on the calendar, it is expected to land on PlayStation 5 in winter 2023. Our colleague Jesús Bella has reflected on the Square Enix announcement, and for this reason he offers us in a special article his reasons for believing that he will surpass the first part of the remake.

