Good news for farmers, major changes made in crop insurance scheme in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: In Madhya Pradesh, major changes are being made with the aim of providing benefits to the Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme to small farmers. Now the condition of crop area for insurance in the state is being 50 hectare instead of 100 hectare. According to the state agriculture minister Kamal Patel, instructions have been given to take necessary action for the Prime Minister's Crop Insurance Scheme to increase the condition of crop area from 100 hectare to 50 hectare. This change in fixation of area in crop insurance scheme will prove to be a boon for farmers of forest villages along with other small and marginal farmers.

It has been reported that despite the loss due to excess rainfall and other reasons, due to the prevalent provision of crop insurance scheme, such patwari light area where the selected crop area is less than 100 hectare is not included in this important scheme, whereas the Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme The aim is to provide maximum benefits to the most deprived sections through the scheme.

Kamal Patel said that during the visit of floods and overflowing areas in the past, it came to light that due to the condition of the area fixed for insurance, a large number of farmers are not able to get the benefits of the scheme. After this, the Minister of Agriculture keeping in view the purpose and importance of the Prime Minister's Fals Insurance Scheme, to bring all the forest villages and the selected crops of 50 hectare or more area under patwari light level to provide maximum coverage and benefits of the scheme. The need is expressed.

Kamal Patel has instructed Principal Secretary Agriculture to take necessary steps to change the prevailing provision to 50 hectares before the next kharif season. It may be noted that due to heavy rains in the state, a large amount of crops were affected in fifteen districts. Due to high loss in five districts, the date of depositing insurance premium was extended.