Good news for government employees, now Yogi government will give festival advance on the lines of Center

Lucknow: Like the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath has announced to give festival advance to the employees of the state. He has instructed the Finance Department to prepare the plan. At the same time, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna has also made a clear indication of giving Diwali bonus on time. The Finance Minister said that the plan announced by the Center is being studied. Decision will be taken soon after consulting the Chief Minister. Also Read – How to keep away corona as well as other seasonal diseases? Government issued guidelines

It is worth noting that the Center has announced a cash voucher in lieu of Holiday Travel Concession (LTC) to its employees and an advance of Rs 10,000 for shopping. He said that the government will give whatever benefits traditionally have been given to the employees. The state’s financial situation is improving amidst Corona disaster. 600 crore in August this year and 890 crore more rupees in September this year as compared to September of last year. Also Read – Cinema Hall Opening News in UP: Get ready to watch movies in cinema halls and multiplexes

If the state government decides to pay cash vouchers in lieu of festival advances and LTC like the Center, then about 16 lakh employees will be benefited. There are 12.40 lakh posts of state personnel, about one lakh in public sector and 7.12 lakh posts of aided institutions. About 16 lakh of them are employed. If they are given an advance of Rs 10,000 then the government is expected to bear an expenditure of Rs 1600 crore. Also Read – By-Elections: List of BJP candidates from 3 states, 6 candidates from UP, ticket to wife of Chetan Chauhan