Good news for pilgrims traveling in Hajj in 2021, online application will be made on this day

new Delhi: Great news for people preparing for Haj pilgrimage. The Haj Committee of India has released the action plan for the Haj Yatra 2021. However, some changes have been made this time around Corona. Soon its guidelines will also be released. At the same time, the guidelines of Kovid 19 will also have to be followed during the Haj. Currently, applications will be made for online Haj pilgrimage from 7th November. The last date to apply will be November 10. According to the action plan, the application will be from November 7 to December 10. The last date for submission of medical certificate will be 1 January.

March 1 will be the last date for depositing the first installment. At the same time, the last date for depositing the money will be in April 2021. Vaccines will be given to the passengers at the vaccine camp on 15-16 May. Saudi Arabia departure of Haj pilgrims will start from 26 June and the last flight will be taken on 13 July. The return will start from August 14.

Actually, 2100 crore rupees of 1 lakh 23 thousand people who could not go on Haj 2020 because of Corona were returned without any deduction. At the same time, the Saudi Arabian government has returned about 100 crore rupees for the traffic of Haj pilgrims for 2018-19. Let us know that on an average every year about two lakh people from India go to Saudi Arabia for Haj.

