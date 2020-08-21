Good news for railway employees, Indian Railways will provide this facility to 13 lakh people

7th Pay Commission: The 7th Pay Commission was implemented in the country some time ago. But now people who are taking advantage of 7th Pay Commission, special news has come out. The Railways says that it is considering providing health insurance to its employees as well as increasing the scope of treatment. Also Read – 7th Pay Commission: 13 lakh employees are going to benefit, know what is the plan of Railways

Railways says that railway employees first and their families are already being given the benefit of Railway Employees Liberalized Health Scheme and Central Employees Health Services from the Railways. Railway issued a statement saying that the railway is proposing to increase the scope of treatment of railway employees. However, the railway has sought feedback from other officials regarding this.

The purpose of doing so by the Railways is to provide insurance cover to all employees during the financial crisis. Explain that the Railways has asked for suggestions in this regard from all its mandals and production units. On the Corona epidemic spreading in the country, Ralve said that all trains will be canceled till further notice. Only 230 trains which were running will continue to run. During this time, regular passenger and local trains will also be closed. However, in Mumbai, the government can operate local trains as per the requirement.