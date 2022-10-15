Good news for the Argentine team: Lionel Messi reappeared among PSG’s squad and will play the derby against Marseille

Lionel Messi was summoned again at PSG after two consecutive absences due to injury (Photo: Reuters)

Lionel Messi reappeared among those summoned PSG then two games without being part of the group due to a calf injury that bothered him during a Champions League match. The Argentine will join the delegation that this Sunday will play a key match for the top of Ligue 1 against Olympique Marseille.

The For money he played for the last time in Portugal during the 1-1 draw against Benfica for the third round of the Champions group. A “small discomfort in the calf”, according to the club’s medical reports, they forced him to leave that match ten minutes from the end but they also marginalized him from what came next. He was not mentioned in the draw against Reims for Ligue 1 and also saw from the stalls a new equality against the Portuguese for the continental tournament.

The cast led by Christophe Galtier arrived at this 11th date of Ligue 1 as the only leader in the competition with eight wins and two draws, but on Sunday they will play a fundamental duel to sustain their condition: will host Olympique Marseille at the Princes Park from 15.45 in a game that will match the leader and the third in the table, who are barely separated by three units.

The DT will also have Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappé on his list of available players, who in recent weeks has been at the center of a new conflict due to strong exit rumors.

After this presentation, the team will have almost a week off since they will not have a date during the week for the Champions League. The other Friday they will visit the Ajaccio for the domestic contest and then they will receive the Maccabi Haifa in a commitment that will possibly define those classified for the next phase of the continental tournament. After those two shocks, there will only be four more duels ahead before starting the World Cup process.

Messi is focused on the debut of the Argentine team on Tuesday November 22 against Saudi Arabia for Group C of the World Cup. Previously, Lionel Scaloni’s team will face a friendly against the United Arab Emirates on the 16th of that same month.

