Good news for the beneficiaries of PM kisan Samman scheme! These farmers will get 6 instead of 10 thousand rupees

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: In order to provide economic relief to farmers across the country, the Modi government started PM Kisan Samman Yojana. It has been more than 20 months since it was implemented. Corresponding farmers across the country are benefiting from the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. The central government has transferred the sixth installment of financial assistance given under the PM Kisan Yojana (PM Kisan Samman Yojana) to the accounts of the farmers. Now the preparations to send the seventh installment (PM kisan Samman Nidhi 7th installment) are in the final stage. Meanwhile, a big news related to this scheme is coming out. Now the farmers of Madhya Pradesh will not get 6 but 10 thousand rupees. Also Read – PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Now when the next installment of 2000 rupees will come ?, do not miss the mistake of millions of farmers, PM Modi said this

In this episode, in the first phase Mukesh Kalyan Yojana is being started in the state. Also Read – PM Kisan Samman Yojana: In 20 days, more than 20 lakh farmers will get two thousand rupees, so many more people will get money, this is how to benefit Under this scheme, all eligible beneficiary farmer families of PM Samman Nidhi will be paid a total of Rs 4000 in two installments in a financial year. Also Read – Farmers will now get better facility, Seed Portal linked to SBI’s ‘Yono App’, know its benefits The welfare of the farmer is the goal of my life. – Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) September 22, 2020

Taking a big decision in the interest of farmers, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan has decided to give them the honorarium of two thousand rupees or a total of Rs 4,000 in two installments on behalf of the state government. This scheme named ‘Chief Minister Samman Nidhi’ for the farmers (Chief Minister Kisan Kalyan Yojana) has been started from 25 September. This will benefit 70 lakh farmers of the state. Only registered farmers of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana will be included in this scheme. Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana Pradhan Mantri Yojana, the central government deposits 6 thousand rupees per year in three equal installments directly into the bank accounts of the farmers. Now, in addition to 6 thousand, the farmers of Madhya Pradesh will get 4 thousand additional amount. This amount will be 10 thousand rupees.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan tweeted, ‘In view of the overall development of the farmers, we have decided that the schemes being run in their interest, such as – Revenue Book Circular Section 6 Number 4, (RCB6-No.4) Under the Relief, Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi, loan at zero percent interest, Prime Minister Crop Insurance will be implemented by incorporating all the schemes as a package. He said that in the first phase of this series, ‘Chief Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi’ in Madhya Pradesh ‘Is being launched.

The Chief Minister said in his next tweet, ‘In this episode, the Chief Minister Kisan Kalyan Yojana is being started in the state in the first phase. Under this scheme, all eligible beneficiary farmer families of Prime Minister’s Samman Nidhi will be paid a total of Rs 4,000 in two installments in a financial year. The welfare of the farmer is the aim of my life. ‘

We are committed to the welfare of farmers. We re-implemented the loan scheme at zero interest rate. Full benefit of Kisan Samman Nidhi and Bima Yojana. More than 27 thousand crores paid by purchasing food grains. We will leave no stone unturned to double farmers’ income by 2022. – Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) September 22, 2020

In another tweet, the Chief Minister said, “We are committed to the welfare of farmers.” We re-implemented the loan scheme at zero interest rate. Kisan Samman Nidhi and Insurance Scheme gave full interest benefits. More than 27 thousand crores paid after earning food grains. We will leave no stone unturned to double farmers ‘income by 2022.’

Let us know that before the bye election in the vacant 28 seats of the assembly in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP government has made this important announcement in the interest of farmers. Though the dates of the bye-election have not been announced by the Election Commission at present, but the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress in the state have started their preparations and election campaign in view of the Deputy Election Commission.