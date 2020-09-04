Good news for the devotees of Mata Vaishno Devi, now home delivery of Prasad, know details

Jammu: The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, which manages the Vaishno Devi shrine, said on Friday that it has arranged for home delivery to deliver Mata’s offerings to the devotees across the country. Please tell that the temple located on the Trikut mountain in Reyasi district of Jammu and Kashmir was opened on 16 August. The temple remained closed for about 5 months due to Corona virus epidemic. Also Read – Ashraf Corona, who made Sachin-Virat’s bat, infected, admitted to hospital in Mumbai

Ramesh Kumar Jangid, Chief Executive President (CEO) of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, wrote on his Twitter handle, “An arrangement is being made by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board to make offerings through home delivery to the devotees in the country. To get more information on this subject and to order, visit our website www.maavaishnodevi.org. You can also contact us from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm on 0-9906019475. ” Also Read – 40 percent of corona-cured patients have no antibodies left, shocking revelations in survey

This sacred site is located on the hills of Trikuta in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the arrival of devotees was banned here. Now it has been allowed to open daily with the arrival of a limited number of devotees. Also Read – IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab’s fielding coach Jonty Rhodes demands practice match

Vaishno Devi temple will deliver prasad to devotees across the country through post

The offerings of Mata Vaishno Devi Temple will now be delivered to the devotees across the country on their demand. The Board, which oversees the management of the temple, has tied up with the Department of Posts to make offerings to people across the country. The board said in a statement, “Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has entered into an agreement with the Department of Posts to make offerings to devotees across the country.”

Shrine board compromises with postal department

On the previous day, Shrine Board Chief Executive Officer Ramesh Kumar and Director (Headquarters) Department of Posts, Jammu and Kashmir Gaurav Srivastava signed the agreement on Saturday at the spiritual development center Katra. The statement said, “For the convenience of the devotees, the board has started the facility of delivering Prasad, especially during the current situation.” The statement said, “This initiative of the board will go a long way in making offerings to the devotees who are not able to travel due to the epidemic.”

No profit, no loss will be available in Prasad

On the basis of no profit, no loss, the board has introduced three categories of offerings, which can be booked through the board’s official website www.maavaishnodevi.org. This facility can also be availed by calling the number 9906019475 through phone. Earlier, the Shrine Board had also started a havan or puja facility for the devotees at the Yagya Shala located in the building in his absence. However, the board said that the number of devotees visiting the temple is increasing day by day.