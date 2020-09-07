Good news for tourists: from this date, please visit the Taj Mahal, know these rules

Taj Mahal Opening: The world famous Taj Mahal and Agra district will be opened to the general public from 21 September. It was officially announced on Monday. Agra District Collector PN Singh made this announcement on Twitter. Guidelines related to the corona have been issued for common people at both historical sites. Also Read – Major increase in corona cases in Maharashtra, 23 in one day, 350 new cases, 328 deaths

According to the District Magistrate, in the beginning, only five thousand people will be allowed to crown the Taj in a day. Similarly, only 2500 people will be able to go to Agra Fort. Both world famous historical sites have been closed since 22 March due to Corona epidemic. Also Read – The maximum 1,946 new patients of Kovid-19 came out in a single day in Punjab

To visit the Taj Mahal and the fort of Agra, some rules have to be followed. People have to take care of social distancing. Masks will be mandatory. Only 5 thousand people will be able to see the Taj in a day. Thermal screening will take place during entry. It will not be allowed to enter without thermal screening. If anyone gets symptoms like fever or cold, then it will not be allowed to enter. Please tell that the onset of corona virus in Agra was also havoc. Agra became a big hotspot in UP. After a lot of efforts, the corona virus could be controlled here. Also Read – The 19-year-old Corona patient raped the girl, the driver carrying the hospital in the ambulance itself …