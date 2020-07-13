Good news for tourists, from this day you will be able to see beautiful Jammu and Kashmir, guidelines issued

Srinagar: The rising figures of Corona epidemic in the country are not taking the name of stopping. Due to the epidemic, lockdown was imposed in the country, but now efforts are being made to normalize life by doing it slowly. Meanwhile, tourism of Jammu and Kashmir will also be opened for the common people. But tourism will be opened in several phases after July 14. Also Read – After Test cricket between Corona, this T20 League is coming back, know full detail

Explain that since July 14, guidelines have been issued by the Government of Kashmir for the phase-based tourism in Jammu and Kashmir. In the first phase only tourists coming by air will be allowed. Please tell all the tourists coming here that it is mandatory to get RTPCR test before booking the hotel. Also Read – List of Bollywood celebs who tested Corona Positive: Corona hit on these Bollywood celebrities, from Big B to Kiran Kumar

Tourism in Jammu & Kashmir to open in a phased manner from 14th July; Govt of J&K issues guidelines for entry of tourists. In this phase, tourism limited to those arriving by air only. RTPCR testing of all tourists compulsory on arrival & tourists to have confirmed hotel bookings. pic.twitter.com/YeRmMjVDHH Also Read – CBSE Class X, XII Result 2020: Marks will be given to students on this basis, know big things related to the result – ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2020

Please tell that since the lockdown was imposed, not only Jammu and Kashmir, there has been a decrease in tourism in the country. But now the government is in favor of opening it slowly. Let us know that in the past, tourism was allowed in Himachal Pradesh. However guidelines were issued in this regard by the Himachal Pradesh government.