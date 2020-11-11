Good news for UP’s power users, electricity will not be expensive, slab change proposal also rejected

Lucknow: In a major relief to the electricity consumers facing inflation in Uttar Pradesh, the Regulatory Commission has decided not to raise electricity rates for 2020-21. Apart from this, the proposal to change the slab of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation has also been rejected. With this decision of the Commission, there will not be any change in the electricity rates. Chairman of the Regulatory Commission RP Singh, members KK Sharma and VK Srivastava issued orders for the new tariff order. The consumers have also given some relief in the new tariff order. The new tariff will be applicable after Diwali. Also Read – ‘Mission Rozgar’ to start in UP, target to employ 50 lakh youth, learn Yogi government’s plan

Actually, the Power Corporation had proposed a change in the slab. It was proposed to reduce the 80 slabs of electricity rates to 50. It was proposed to make 3 slabs for urban domestic consumers except BPL. 2 slabs were proposed for commercial, small and medium industries. The smart meter RCDC fees will be reduced from Rs. 600 to Rs. 50. The Commission has ordered that all the expenses on smart meters should not be passed on to consumers.

Considering the demand of the Consumer Council, the smart meter has been reimbursed up to 5 kW and disconnection charge (RCDC) at 50 per jab and RCDC charge at 100 per jab for consumers with load above 5 kW. Till now electricity companies used to charge Rs 600 RC, DC fees. At the same time, RCDC fees will not be collected from prepaid consumers.