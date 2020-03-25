Good News! Now Pornhub Is Extending Its Free Premium Membership While People Self-Quarantine

Look, if we don’t discover issues to do whereas staying put, we’re going to go loopy, and if watching porn will allow you to maintain sane, then by all means, go for it. No matter your kink could also be, Pornhub is permitting you to absorb its premium content material for the sum complete of $zero over the following month, and in these troublesome instances, a deal like that’s too good to cross up. Pornhub additionally introduced that it is donating 50,00zero surgical masks to New York space medics and first responders on the entrance traces of the coronavirus battle.