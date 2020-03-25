Good News! Now Pornhub Is Extending Its Free Premium Membership While People Self-Quarantine

Go away a Remark
With the COVID-19 pandemic raging on, it’s been strongly suggested for individuals to socially distance/quarantine themselves with a purpose to assist flatten the coronavirus curve. Being caught in a single place for therefore lengthy understandably signifies that boredom can turn into a much bigger downside, making it all of the extra vital to seek out issues to maintain one’s thoughts occupied.
Properly, should you’re somebody who been watching porn to assist cross the time, excellent news! Pornhub has introduced that it’s conserving its premium service membership free the world over till April 23. Uncommon instances name for uncommon measures, and if getting extra top quality porn ends in extra individuals staying at residence and slowing down the unfold of the coronavirus, then Pornhub is all too prepared to increase its premium membership for slightly longer to help in these efforts.
Granted, this isn’t practically as particular a deal as Kumail Nanjiani receiving a free 10-year Pornhub premium subscription after photos of his jacked self had been shared on the web site, however it’s nonetheless engaging. And it isn’t the one porn web site that’s been feeling charitable recently. Final month, CamSoda supplied free porn to the individuals who had been stranded aboard Princess Cruises ships outdoors of China and Hong Kong, albeit with some strings connected.
It most likely comes as no shock to anybody that porn consumption has gone up ever since individuals began weathering out the coronavirus at residence, with Pornhub reporting final week that worldwide site visitors went up nearly 12% over commonplace work days. Apparently there’s additionally greater than 9 million searches for coronavirus-related pornography, which… okay, positive, no matter floats your boat… I assume.
Look, if we don’t discover issues to do whereas staying put, we’re going to go loopy, and if watching porn will allow you to maintain sane, then by all means, go for it. No matter your kink could also be, Pornhub is permitting you to absorb its premium content material for the sum complete of $zero over the following month, and in these troublesome instances, a deal like that’s too good to cross up. Pornhub additionally introduced that it is donating 50,00zero surgical masks to New York space medics and first responders on the entrance traces of the coronavirus battle.
Naturally although, this Pornhub Premium deal will finally go away, but it surely isn’t the one time not too long ago that Pornhub has supplied its premium service at a cut price. Final 12 months, between November 29 and December 2, the positioning entered the streaming wars by saying its “LifePlan.” For a one-time cost of $299, buying the LifePlan allowed one to entry Pornhub Premium for all times. Leaping into the premium finish of this web site’s proverbial pool enables you to stream content material in excessive decision at quicker speeds, amongst different issues.
It’s additionally price remembering that Pornhub has been branching out of late with its content material. For example, it launched its first non-straight porn film slightly over a 12 months in the past; a documentary known as Shakedown, which was nonetheless fairly grownup. Actress Bella Thorne additionally partnered with Pornhub on the brief movie Him & Her.
Maintain it right here on CinemaBlend for all the newest film and TV information, and the porn-related content material that ties into these topics. Within the meantime, maintain monitor of all the flicks and productions which were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with our useful information.
