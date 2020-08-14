Good news: On August 15, Bihar CM Nitish can give a big gift to employed teachers

Bihar News: There are only a few months left for the assembly elections in Bihar and in such a situation Nitish government of the state wants to win the game from all sides. The state government has remembered the teachers before the elections and has now started persuading the teachers employed. It is starting in such a way that the word ’employed teacher’ will be removed first. Also Read – Bihar Flood: Fury of the flood victims erupting on leaders, JDU leader now surrounded by BJP

The state government, which is preparing to be kind to government teachers in Bihar, will soon fulfill many pending demands of teachers. Soon the Bihar government will announce the removal of the term employed teacher and is going to announce the implementation of the service conditions made for these teachers. According to the information received from the sources, by September 5, where the government is going to give the teachers the service condition, on August 15, CM Nitish Kumar can also make a big announcement to remove the word 'employed teacher'.

As soon as this service condition is implemented, teachers of the state's four to four lakh elementary to higher secondary schools will be able to get their transfers anywhere in the state. Also, for the first time, the government is going to give the benefit of EPF and promotion to teachers. The education department has made full preparations for this. After this, the government is going to give huge benefits to the dependents who are waiting for compassion. Under this, those who are TET, B.Ed. trend candidates will also get jobs while untrained candidates will also be reinstated in clerks and fourth grade employees on the basis of degree.

Explain that for years, employed teachers of Bihar have been demanding different service conditions including equal pay scale for the same work, but in the same pay scale case, the government had already shed its footing citing the budget, but now As elections are near in Bihar, it is being said that Nitish government can take a big decision in view of the large vote bank of teachers.