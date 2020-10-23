GOOD NEWS: Railway employees got bat-bat before festivals, will get so much bonus

Railways: There is great news for railway employees before the festivals. This year, railway employees will get 78 days bonus. Although this will increase the burden of Rs 2081.68 crore on the railway’s wage bill, but the Railways have decided to please their employees in spite of this. Also Read – Elephant and its child were killed by train, Forest Department seized the rail engine

Explain that the DA of Government Employees has been deducted during the Corona period, in view of this, it was being speculated that the bonus may not be paid this year. In view of this, the railway employees had started agitation for this many days in advance. Also, in the case of not being given bonus, there was also a warning to jam the railway wheel around the country.

Every year the employees of the railway are paid bonus before Dussehra. But this time due to the Corona crisis, the government is curbing expenditure. Therefore it seemed that all the central employees along with the railway employees would not get the bonus this time. But on Wednesday, in the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the proposal for giving bonus was given a green signal.

According to the information, the upper limit of bonus has been fixed at Rs 17,951 only this year. Last year too, the employees received a bonus of 78 days and its ceiling was fixed at Rs 17,951. The Railway Ministry says that all non-gazetted employees of the railway will come under its purview. This will benefit a total of 11.58 lakh railway employees. It does not include the personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF / RPSF).