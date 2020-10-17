GOOD NEWS: Russia’s corona vaccine Sputnik-V to be tested in India, Dr. Reddy gets approval

Corona Virus Vaccine: India has allowed the trial of Russia’s Corona Vaccine Sputnik-V for a large-scale study in the country. Dr. Reddy Laboratories Limited, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), has accepted the proposal for a large-scale trial to know the impact of the Russian vaccine in the country. Russia approves vaccines after small-scale trials, which is a cause for concern over the safety of Sputnik-V and the reason why Dr. Reddy was not allowed to test it among a relatively large population in India was. Also Read – Prime Minister warns against laxity in Kovid-19 fight, instructions to keep complete preparation for vaccine distribution

A joint statement issued by Dr. Reddy's and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) stated, 'This will be a multi-center and controlled study, which will include safety and immunological studies.' Since being registered as a vaccine in Russia Before Sputnik-V was tested on very few people, DCGI questioned Dr Reddy's initial proposal of testing among a large population in India. Currently, Sputnik V is currently undergoing registration phase three testing after testing on 40,000 people.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which markets the Sputnik-V vaccine, and Dr Reddy Laboratories Limited announced an agreement last month on the clinical trial and distribution of the vaccine in India. India will receive 100 million doses of Sputnik as part of the partnership.

