Good News! The condition of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is battling Corona and Dengue, is now better

New Delhi: The condition of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is suffering from double infection of Kovid-19 and Dengue, is now better. An official of his office gave this information on Friday. Also Read – Dengue to Corona infected Manish Sisodia, shift from LNJP to Max Hospital when platelets fall

Sisodia is undergoing treatment at Max Hospital, Saket. Sisodia was taken to LNJP Hospital run by the Delhi government here on Thursday evening due to his “blood platelets” dwindling and low oxygen content. He is admitted in the ICU of a private hospital in South Delhi. Also Read – Iodine For Covid 19: Use of iodine is best for corona, know what the study says

“His condition is better now,” said an officer in the Deputy Chief Minister’s office. Sisodia was found infected with Kovid-19 on September 14 and was in homicide. He was admitted to LNJP Hospital for treatment on Wednesday and a day later he was also found suffering from dengue. Also Read – Ayurvedic Medicines: Ayurveda helpful in the treatment of Kovid, know which medicines to take in what quantity …

He is perhaps the first prominent person in the city who has been exposed to both Kovid-19 and dengue infections.

(input language)